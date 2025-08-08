Harry Kane paid tribute to his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min, describing their partnership as “one of the best” in Premier League history following the South Korean’s departure from the club.

Son, who combined with Kane for 47 league goals to form a lethal partnership for the best part of a decade at Spurs, joined Los Angeles FC on a record-breaking Major League Soccer transfer on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old South Korea skipper had moved to North London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, bagging 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 appearances and leading them to their first trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League title in May.

“Massive congratulations to him and his career at Tottenham,” Bayern Munich striker Kane told reporters after his side’s 4-0 friendly win over former club Spurs on Thursday.

“First and foremost, a great person. I’ve got to know him really well as a friend, and just how humble he is and how good a guy he is.

“I think as a player, you know, we had one of the best partnerships in Premier League history. We just had that connection that we loved.

“It’s a great way for his Tottenham career to end, to lift the trophy last year with the team… and now it’s a new chapter for him, he’ll go to LA, and I wish him all the best, and I hope to see him soon and we can catch up.”

Kane spent most of his career at Spurs after joining their academy as an 11-year-old, scoring a club record 280 goals in over 430 appearances in all competitions. The 32-year-old England captain joined German giants Bayern in August 2023.