Back again this September, after a successful inaugural edition in 2024, Antama Festival is gearing up for its latest edition. Taking over the Nicosia Municipal Gardens on September 27 and 28, an agenda filled with local music, dances, artisanal crafts and tradition awaits. With just over a month to go, which will surely fly by, the team recently announced the line-up of artists performing this year.

On the Saturday the doors will open at 3pm, and the first ensemble will perform at 4.30pm. Windcraft Band will kick off the festival’s festivities with lively wind instrument compositions. Then at 5.45pm, Kanvinitisses will perform live before Nomades close off the first night with a set from 8pm to midnight.

On Sunday, visitors can head to Antama from midday. The first performance is at 2pm by the Larnaca Music School Mikis Theodorakis. At 2.45pm the Pithkiavlin Project will take the stage while at 4.30pm there will be a traditional Cypriot music concert with local singer Michalis Tterlikkas. The festival will wrap up with traditional dances by Michalis and Petros Kouloumis, inviting festival-goers into a Cypriot dance party.

And that is not all that will go down. Around the Gardens, traditional craftspeople will showcase Cypriot art techniques through free, hands-on workshops such as shadow-theatre figure making, silk weaving, palm straw weaving, traditional Cypriot flute and more.

Free dance workshops, local delicacies and Cypriot drinks will be available for purchase throughout the festival grounds, inviting all to celebrate all things Cypriots.

“This is a celebration of tradition that brings together the artists and emotions of our land,” say organisers. “Come try, learn and create with your own hands, alongside people who keep tradition alive.”

Antama Festival 2025

Festival celebrating Cypriot tradition with local music, dancing, crafts, delicacies and workshops. September 27-28. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. https://www.klisto.com.cy/Events/Antama