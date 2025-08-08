Solana has been a go-to cryptocurrency for many investors due to its rapid transaction speeds and affordable fees. Some experts predict its price could reach $400, a more than 2x increase from its current price. However, while Solana’s growth is expected to be gradual, a few lesser-known tokens indicate a possible 30x increase, providing more attractive returns for those who invest early. These include Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), Arbitrum (ARB), and Mantle (MNT)—three technologically advanced cryptocurrencies with a ton of community support, as well as powerful utilities.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): The meme coin with its blockchain

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) differs from most meme coins, which depend on buzz and reused stories. It is the first meme coin created with its Ethereum-compatible layer-2 blockchain, which is tailored for meme tokens. The Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) chain is secure and fast, with features like zero transaction tax, anti-sniper bot technology, and a decentralized Meme Launchpad. The project has raised over $14.6 million during its presale and is now listed on CoinMarketCap. The cutting-edge anti-sniper bot infrastructure distinguishes the Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) chain. This is the only blockchain where sniper bots are entirely useless. This enables every participant to have equal chances during the presale and launch. This is an absolute revolution for the launch of meme tokens, where fairness and community involvement is the essence. Helping to lead the development of Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is an anonymous team of industry veterans who have been instrumental to the success of many top-performing meme coins. Due to their vast industry experience, connections, and strategic guidance, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is more than just hype; it’s a project backed by real industry experience and a true love of meme culture. Currently in Stage 9 of its presale, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) aims for a $1 billion market cap, fueled by exchange listings and a $777,000 giveaway campaign stimulating community excitement with 10 winners to win $77,000 worth of Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) each. Little Pepe’s ($LILPEPE) distinctive mix of humor and robust Layer-2 technologies puts it in a position to outperform SOL by surging 30x long before SOL even doubles.

Arbitrum (ARB): The rollup powerhouse of Ethereum

Arbitrum is among the most popular Layer-2 solutions from the Ethereum ecosystem for enabling scaling while retaining security. With a continuously growing list of DeFi applications, NFT marketplaces, and dApps opting to use Arbitrum for their infrastructure, this protocol is gaining rapid adoption. The price of just $0.38 ARB tokens’ real-world value is significantly higher than what is currently market-priced. Arbitrum supports governance with its native token ARB. Offchain Labs, the developers of Arbitrum, announced the move to a distributed autonomous organization structure—the Arbitrum DAO. With ARB in hand, a user can vote on items such as protocol upgrades, changes to governance mechanisms, the issuance of funds in the treasury, and decisions on the members of the Security Council. Arbitrum might experience explosive growth as Ethereum scaling gets more attention in 2025. Unlike Solana, which is expected to grow by 2x, Arbitrum’s close relationship with Ethereum and its smaller market cap position it to grow 30x for earlier investors.

Mantle (MNT): Ethereum layer-2 built for performance

Mantle is receiving faster recognition as one of the most high-potential Layer 2 blockchains for high-throughput decentralized applications. With it’s modular blockchain structure, low gas fees, user-friendly developer tools, and low gas fees, Mantle is built to scale the next generation of Web3 platforms. With prices around $0.76, MNT is currently poised for high growth. Mantle has the edge over Solana, as Solana heavily relies on a single ecosystem while Mantle draws directly from Ethereum’s liquidity and security. The demand for Mantle’s services from DeFi and on-chain gaming could make Mantle explode, making 30x gains possible as adoption accelerates through 2025.

Conclusion

Solana can reach $400, but it will take time. For investors looking for explosive returns, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), Arbitrum (ARB), and Mantle (MNT) offer far more opportunistic growth potential in 2025. Be it a meme coin creating its blockchain, an Arbitrum rollup supporting the Ethereum ecosystem, or a Layer 2 scaling powerhouse, Solana doesn’t have any of these, but these tokens do.

