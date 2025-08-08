Before his retirement party has properly ended, CIA operative Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is dragged back into action for one last job that turns his world upside down, as the agent he is sent into the field to save turns out to be his own daughter (Monica Barbaro), who is just as surprised as he is.

As this ‘take your kid to work day’ takes a few nasty turns, while the two are navigating international threats and their strained relationship, Schwarzenegger manages to bring straight-face hilarity into the mix to make this series highly entertaining.

Having lied to each other for years, with neither of them knowing that the other is a CIA operative, Luke and his daughter Emma manage to get the job done while working through their tantrums.

Just one last job, that is before the next one and the one after that, putting Luke’s plans of rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife on hold.

An action-comedy series with a fresh second season just out, FUBAR promises a steady stream of giggles and a choke-on-your-popcorn thrill as nothing is guaranteed.

Luke and Emma start getting to know each other as their superiors get them to work together on dangerous operations, with dad looking out for his little girl, and Emma throwing a fit every time he treats her like a child.

Awkward family dynamics aside, Luke and Emma are exceptional agents hilariously doing a great job.

Throw in Fortune Feimster with her witty one-liners, Travis Van Winkle who never misses an opportunity to show off his abs and Milan Carter the savvy computer wizard who makes the magic happen, and you have a comedic firework.

Blink and you’ll be replaying the bit you missed.

This is a stay-at-home gem to watch while dipping into a bag of goodies – light entertainment, good storyline and laugh-out-loud moments. Streaming on Netflix.