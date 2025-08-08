Blood supplies in Cyprus have dropped to dangerously low levels, the head of the blood centre, Androulla Panayiotou, told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

She issued an urgent appeal for the public to donate blood, warning that shortages are putting surgeries and patient care at risk.

Panayiotou explained that the main cause of the shortage is many people being away on summer holidays. She said this has led to serious gaps in the blood stock.

“At this moment, surgeries are at risk of being postponed,” she said.

“Patients who need blood transfusions may also have to wait due to the lack of supplies.”

She stressed the high demand for blood, saying the centre requires about 300 blood bags daily to maintain a safe reserve.

“Our effort to find blood is a daily battle,” Panayiotou added.

The head of the blood centre pointed out that, for now, operations continue as normal despite the shortage.

When asked what should be done immediately to avoid further shortages in hospitals, she said the blood centre is organising blood donation drives across the island. This weekend, teams will visit Spilia, and Fini. They are also trying to reach people in Pitsilia and Kato Pyrgos.

“If we open donation centres all week for full-day sessions, people must come forward and donate as much as they can,” she said.

Panayiotou told the Cyprus Mail that many potential donors are currently abroad, which worsens the problem.

Asked if overuse of blood might be a cause, she said she could not judge this.

“Doctors are responsible for patient care and decide on transfusions. I cannot interfere,” she said.

She also explained that blood donation events are reduced in summer.

“Organisers avoid setting up drives when they know people are away, as these would fail. No coordinator wants that,” she said.

Panayiotou urged everyone who can to contribute by donating blood, highlighting the critical need.

Looking ahead, she said the blood centre will hold a blood drive next week at the Nicosia Mall, with the exact schedule to be published on their website on Saturday. Donation centres in cities will remain open all day.

Specifically, centres in Nicosia and Limassol will be open from 7.30am to 8pm. Likewise, those in Paphos and Larnaca will operate full-day unless called for external drives – a blood donation event held outside of a traditional blood donation centre – in which case their hours will be 7.30am to 3pm.