December’s arrival brings many exciting events but for the anglophone theatre community, it usually means one thing – pantomime! This year, Emba’s Stage One Theatre presented a glimmering production of Old Mother Hubbard, written and directed by Doug Craig. Get ready for songs, lively dances and… wonderfully terrible panto jokes.

A diverse cast is involved in this winter’s production, from professional singers to live musicians. With rehearsals underway as the pantomime is set to take the stage on December 9-13 in Paphos, the theatre group says: “Writer and director Doug Craig has pulled out all the stops to bring you a spectacular production of Old Mother Hubbard.

“Come meet Old Mother Hubbard, our ever-resourceful but impoverished dame; her handsome son Jack, who longs to be with his true love Jill, though her father – the inebriated Squire – forbids it. Alongside Jack’s hapless younger brother Hubert, his faithful dog Stripe and sweetheart Polly, they all find themselves tangled in adventure. When an ancient map is uncovered, the villainous Stand N’ Deliver (the Squire’s scheming brother) goes to desperate lengths to seize it with the help of his bumbling henchmen, Poke and Prod.

“What is the secret of the mysterious map? What does the black cross mean? And will Jack ever win Jill’s heart? Bring the whole family and get ready to laugh, sing, and cheer from start to finish – it’s a show you won’t forget!”

Tickets are already on sale online and at the theatre on Monday and Friday mornings.

Old Mother Hubbard

Pantomime, written and directed by Doug Craig. December 9-13. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. In English. Tickets: €15, €8 for children. Tel: 97-697962. [email protected]. http://www.stageonetheatre.net/