Cyprus has accepted, proportionally, the largest number of Ukrainian refugees, allocating more than €39 million during the first two years of the war to provide accommodation, language classes, psychological support, legal services and tailored assistance for families, children and the elderly, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday evening.

Speaking at an event to mark the day of dignity and freedom of Ukraine, Ioannou said Cyprus has pledged significant financial assistance to Ukraine through EU frameworks and international mechanisms, and has provided medical supplies, equipment and pharmaceutical products to support the immediate needs of the Ukrainian people.

“As Cyprus prepares to assume the presidency of the Council of the EU, we reaffirm our commitment to a strong and united Europe. One that stands firmly with Ukraine. Ukraine’s security is inextricably linked with European security and we reiterate our resolve to continue to keep Ukraine’s EU membership path credible and open,” Ioannou said.

He added that Cyprus has been one of the EU countries that accepted, proportionally, the largest number of Ukrainian refugees, amounting to around 24,000 Ukrainians, nearly 2.5 per cent of Cyprus’ population.

Cyprus’ support also extends to Ukraine’s future recovery and, drawing on Cyprus’ long-standing mine-clearance experience, it has conducted four full training cycles for Ukrainian deminers, most recently in May, Ioannou said.

This work, he said, is essential for enabling displaced families to return home safely and for restoring essential services.