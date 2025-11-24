A 28-year-old woman was found shot dead inside an army camp in Assia in the north on Monday with police investigating the case as a possible crime.

According to corresponding media reports, the woman was found to have died from a gunshot wound. The main suspect is reportedly a Turkish military serviceman stationed in the north.

The initial suspicion of suicide has reportedly been met with scepticism, with organisations and legal experts in the north calling for a comprehensive investigation into the case to establish whether criminal activities or domestic violence were the cause.

In the event of the main suspect being a member of the Turkish military, there would be no possibility of a trial in the north as the north’s courts lack the authority to try Turkish military personnel and instead hand them over directly to the Turkish authorities.

Cyprus Turkish bar association chairman Hasan Esendagli said that even if the north’s police wanted to proceed with an investigation, they would be unable to do so, confirming that they lack the power to investigate members of the Turkish army.