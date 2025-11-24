A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the north after colliding with a car carrying three Greek Cypriots, who were later released to return home after it was determined they were not responsible for the incident.

The three Greek Cypriots, all members of the same family, were injured in the collision.

The accident occurred in the Karpas peninsula, on the Leonarissos–Platanisa road.

Both the motorcyclist and the three occupants of the car were taken to Famagusta hospital, where the biker – identified as Alpaslan Tok – was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Greek Cypriots returned to the Republic on Monday morning.

The bicommunal technical committee on crime and criminality confirmed that the Greek Cypriots were not responsible for the crash and were released.

Media in the north reported that the motorcyclist lost control on a bend and crashed into the car.

Police in the north are investigating.