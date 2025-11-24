A yellow weather warning for severe hailstorms overnight on Monday was issued by the met office on Monday and is valid from midnight to 9am on Tuesday.

According to the department, frontal activity is expected to bring a change in the weather with local rain and heavy isolated storms.

The northern and western coasts will be affected first, followed progressively by those in the south and east.

Hail is likely to fall during the storm, accompanied by strong winds.

According to the Department of Meteorology, rainfall intensity is expected to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour.