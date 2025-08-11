Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the U.S. had pledged to consult with Europe ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, as European ministers prepare for discussions amid fears Washington may dictate unfavourable peace terms to Ukraine.

European Union foreign ministers were due to hold a video conference on Monday afternoon to discuss their support for Kyiv and the upcoming meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week he would meet Putin on Friday in Alaska to negotiate an end to the 3-1/2-year war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

“The American side has promised that it will consult with European partners on its position before the meeting in Alaska,” Poland’s Tusk told a press conference.

“I will wait… for the effects of the meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin – I have many fears and a lot of hope,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that concessions to Moscow would not persuade it to stop fighting in Ukraine and that there was a need to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin.

European officials have sought to influence the White House’s positioning ahead of the Alaska talks, emphasizing the need to safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty, provide security guarantees and allow Kyiv to choose its own path.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met European and Ukrainian officials over the weekend, and European leaders are expected to conduct more outreach to Washington in the coming days.

“Any deal between the U.S. and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Sunday.

European leaders have also underscored their commitment to the idea that international borders cannot be changed by force, as EU capitals fear a deal forced on Kyiv could create a dangerous precedent.

“Regarding territorial issues, the Russian position is framed as a territorial swap, but it appears as a rather one-sided swap,” a European Commission official said on Sunday.

“In the context of these talks, the U.S. administration has been very involved and has shown interest in aligning positioning with Europe,” the official said.

“The most robust security guarantee would be that there are no limitations on Ukraine armed forces and third countries’ support to Ukraine.”