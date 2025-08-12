Town centres, rural villages and suburban municipalities are bursting with life during the summer months, spreading cultural life to every corner of Cyprus. Soon, Aradippou will party as well as Ermis Fest returns for its second edition on September 6, promising an unforgettable evening of music, flavours and community spirit.

Organised by Kafeneion Ermis in collaboration with the Ermis Aradippou Cultural Association, the festival follows the explosive success of last year’s debut and is set to be even bigger this time. The heart of the action will once again be the square of Apostolos Loukas, transformed into a vibrant celebration space.

Festival-goers can look forward to live performances from top artists from Cyprus and Greece, including the soulful Giannis Dionysiou with the Gojam Trio, and the high-energy Yaraman Band. Music will fill the night, complemented by refreshing drinks, authentic street food, and the warm, unmistakable hospitality that Aradippou is famous for.

This is a festival for all ages, bringing together locals and visitors for a true taste of Cypriot celebration. Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, or simply the atmosphere, Ermis Fest 2 promises to deliver an experience to remember.

2nd Ermis Fest

Live music and more. September 6. Apostolos Loukas Square, Aradippou. 6pm. Presale: €10, at the door €12. Tel: 99-906626, 24-534257 (Kafeneion Ermis), 99-586204 (P.O Ermis Aradippou)