In a celebration of all things green, clean and plant-based, the Vegan Fam Festival returns this year for another flavoursome edition. Held in Psematismenos village in just a few weeks, the two-day festival will celebrate life and food in its pure, natural state.

Despite its name, the festival is not open simply to vegans and vegetarians but all those curious to discover a more holistic way of living and what there is to know about making conscious consumer choices and choosing sustainability. “Join us for Cyprus’ biggest environmental festival, now in its 5th edition,” say organisers.

Unfolding across September 6 and 7 at the Psematismenos Cultural Centre, Vegan Fam Festival will have a variety of activities for all ages, from 2pm to 11pm. As in previous editions, the festival will include live performances from local musicians, vegan food and drinks from local vendors, sweets, a vegan market, inspiring talks and a kids’ corner.

Taking care of the food options, Alfamega, Fresha, Falafel Extra, Garden Gourmet and The Mighty Kitchen will prepare delicious plant-based food for visitors to enjoy. Meanwhile, cooking demonstrations and workshops by chefs will take place in addition to wellness presentations and participatory activities. The full agenda is expected to be shared in the next few weeks as the island bounces back from the holiday season and changes gear for a new month.

5th Vegan Fam Festival

Plant-based two-day festival. September 6-7. Psematismenos Cultural Center, Limassol district. 2pm-11pm. Free. www.veganfamfestival.com