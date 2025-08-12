Police on Tuesday said they had made two more arrests in connection with the discovery of a large quantity of drugs during a search last month.

One of the pair, a 22-year-old man, was arrested shortly after 8.30pm on Monday at his home, while the other, a 20-year-old man, was arrested shortly after midnight. Both were arrested after evidence found in the investigation linked them to an alleged drug trafficking ring.

Meanwhile, a third individual, a 21-year-old man, who was at the 22-year-old’s house was arrested after around 1.6g of cannabis was found in his possession.

He was questioned and released, to be summoned at a later stage.

The other two remain in custody.

Previously, a 21-year-old man had been arrested on July 29 after being pulled over by the police in Nicosia.

During a subsequent search of his apartment, police found a little over 6kg of cannabis, just shy of 1kg of cannabis resin, over 700g of methamphetamines, 93g of cocaine, and 337 joints.

Then, on August 6, a second 21-year-old man was arrested after the police found evidence linking him to the crime.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.