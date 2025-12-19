The Cyprus grain producers’ organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to defending farmers’ rights following a protest in Nicosia on Thursday.

The demonstration formed part of a wider, continent-wide mobilisation against planned changes to the European Union’s common agricultural policy and a proposed free trade agreement between the EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur.

In a statement issued after the protest, the organisation said it remains firmly committed to defending the rights and interests of farmers and pledged to continue the struggle with responsibility and unity.

The group thanked its members for what it described as responsible, massive and dynamic participation at the presidential palace and the European Union House in Nicosia.

It expressed gratitude to participants from all agricultural sectors who joined the protest in solidarity, saying their presence reinforced a message of unity and collective demand.

The organisation also thanked the police for their cooperation and professionalism, saying that this contributed decisively to the mobilisation taking place smoothly, in an orderly manner and with full safety for all involved.