United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel and Russia on Tuesday that he has significant concerns about patterns of certain forms of sexual violence by their armed and security forces, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The alleged crimes included incidents of genital violence, prolonged forced nudity of captives, and abusive and degrading strip searches aimed at humiliation and interrogation.

In his annual report to the Security Council on conflict-related sexual violence, Guterres put Israel and Russia “on notice” that they could be listed next year among parties “credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence.”

The warning resulted from “significant concerns regarding patterns of certain forms of sexual violence that have been consistently documented by the United Nations,” he wrote.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon described the concerns as baseless accusations.

“The UN must focus on the shocking war crimes and sexual violence of Hamas and the release of all hostages. Israel will not shy away from protecting its citizens and will continue to act in accordance with international law,” Danon said in a statement.

Palestinian militants Hamas – whose October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel triggered the current war in Gaza – were listed in Guterres’ report on Tuesday as a group “credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence” in armed conflict.

“We categorically reject all these allegations,” senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters, adding in reference to Israeli remarks: “These are certainly new attempts to use lies to divert attention from the ongoing brutal crimes committed by this fascist government and its army against our people in Gaza.”

‘CREDIBLE INFORMATION’

In his warning to Israel, Guterres said he was “gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Israeli armed and security forces” against Palestinians in several prisons, a detention centre and a military base.

“Cases documented by the United Nations indicate patterns of sexual violence such as genital violence, prolonged forced nudity and repeated strip searches conducted in an abusive and degrading manner,” he wrote in the report.

While Israeli authorities had engaged with his special envoy on sexual violence in conflict over the past year, Guterres said “limited information has been provided on accountability measures undertaken in relation to alleged incidents of sexual violence, despite witness testimony and digital evidence of Israeli soldiers committing such violations.”

Russia’s mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Guterres said Russian authorities have not engaged with his special envoy.

Guterres wrote that he was “gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Russian armed and security forces and affiliated armed groups” primarily against Ukrainian prisoners of war, in 50 official and 22 unofficial detention facilities in Ukraine and Russia.

“These cases comprised a significant number of documented incidents of genital violence, including electrocution, beatings and burns to the genitals, and forced stripping and prolonged nudity, used to humiliate and elicit confessions or information,” he said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.