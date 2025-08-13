Cyprus sees 11.5 per cent rise in tourist arrivals during this time

Cyprus recorded strong growth in manufacturing, trade and tourism during the first half of 2025, according to the state statistical service’s latest bimonthly bulletin.

The bulletin presents the most important economic developments for the Cyprus economy for the latest months up to June 2025, along with comparative data for the last four years, available until August 12, 2025.

Manufacturing production during the period from January to May 2025 recorded an increase of 2.90 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The total area of building permits authorised reached 928,000 square metres during January to April 2025, marking a rise of 13.30 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The total registrations of motor vehicles fell by 1.10 per cent, reaching 25,954 during the first half of 2025.

Private saloon cars declined to 17,058, recording a decrease of 6.30 per cent compared to January to June 2024.

Light goods vehicles increased to 2,476, representing a rise of 4.50 per cent over the same period.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index increased by 0.90 per cent during January to June 2025, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

What is more, the total imports of goods reached €6.50 billion during the first half of 2025, up 15.00 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

At the same time, the total exports of goods reached €2.62 billion, recording an even sharper increase of 31.40 per cent.

Finally, tourist arrivals totalled 1,843,013 between January and June 2025, compared to 1,652,475 in the same period of 2024, marking an increase of 11.50 per cent.