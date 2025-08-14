Police are investigating a reported abduction involving a man residing at the Kofinou migrant reception centre.

According to the police, preliminary inquiries indicate that a car carrying three individuals picked up a Syrian man from the facility after contacting him by phone.

The suspects allegedly took him to Limassol, where they are said to have assaulted him, before returning him to Kofinou at around 10.30pm on Monday night.

The victim is currently giving a statement to police and will then be taken to the A&E department of Larnaca general hospital for examination.