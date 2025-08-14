President Nikos Christodoulides is scheduled to meet on Monday morning with the team of American experts specialising in fire investigations at the presidential palace.

According to the president’s official schedule, the meeting will take place at 10am with agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The ten-member team, invited by the president, consists of specialist investigators in arson and fire-related incidents. Their mission is to assist in the investigation and assessment of the deadly wildfire in Limassol.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said last week that the experts will brief the president after completing their inquiries and present preliminary findings.

A detailed report is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The ATF team began work in Malia on Thursday August 7 – where the devastating fires of July broke out – and were joined on the scene by members of the fire brigade and the police.

There, the team’s supervisor Brian Lovin said it is his team’s intention is to work “as efficiently as possible” to give the answers to questions the government has asked regarding the fire.

“Our primary goal here is to work with the law enforcement and fire brigade officials here to determine the origin and cause of this particular fire,” he said.