The forestry department is “on standby” and “conducting continuous patrols to prevent fires from starting”, its press spokesman George Constantinou said on Friday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he called on people embarking on hikes over the public holiday weekend to “be particularly careful” and to only light barbecues in specifically designated areas.

He also called on people who own country houses to “avoid lighting wood for grilling” and to choose charcoal instead, while saying they should “of course make sure that the charcoal is no longer burning before leaving the barbecue area”.

He also called on people to follow the department’s announcements, and those of the police.