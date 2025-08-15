A one-day festival full of street vibes, tradition and community spirit is in the works and is about to dress one Larnaca neighbourhood with feel-good vibes. The Prodromos Street Festival is more than just another street party, it is an occasion to celebrate togetherness, and caring for the places we live in.

On August 30, the Prodromos neighbourhood in Larnaca will host an evening of live music, street food, refreshing cocktails and icy drinks prepared by expert bartenders. What is special about this event is that it is organised not by companies or brands but by the neighbourhood’s residents themselves.

And it will not be just an occasion to gather and have fun but also to engage in dialogue and collective imagination for the future. An open conversation What Do We Want for Prodromos? will kick off the festival activities at 6pm, followed by greetings from the mayor, deputy mayor and district governor at 7pm. Then, the fun begins.

A DJ set between 7.30pm and 9pm will commence the music programme before the live performances start at 9pm.

“This festival aims to revive the spirit of the neighbourhood, strengthen collective bonds, and highlight the local identity of Prodromos through participatory activities,” say organisers.

“Residents are invited to take out their chairs — just like old times — to chat, reconnect and share. That’s how the culture of the courtyard returns: warm, human, and truly communal.”

What’s more, a photography exhibition with rare images of old Prodromos will be set up as well as oral storytelling by residents with memories of decades past. Locals will also prepare and share traditional dishes for visitors with each tray displaying the cook’s name and street. The recipes will be collected in a mini Recipes of Prodromos booklet.

Making sure the event has entertainment for all ages, the theatrical workshop My Neighbourhood by Monika Meleki’s theatre team will be presented as well, while local creators from the neighbourhood showcase their artworks, books, photography and crafts. Finally, a live open space will be set up where locals can express what they want to see in their neighbourhood.

“Neighbourhood festivals build stronger communities, bridge generations, foster intercultural dialogue, and bring people out of their homes for a common goal: to make our cities more beautiful, human, and inclusive,” conclude organisers.

Prodromos Street Festival

One-day neighbourhood festival organised by the residents. August 30. Prodromou neighbourhood, Larnaca. 6pm until late. Free. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16xr6vMwYF/?mibextid=wwXIfr