This month is brimming with live music evenings in Paphos, and that is thanks to Technopolis 20, which organises weekly events. Four more concerts are coming up in August.

Approaching first is a jazzy evening by Da Trio in the Technopolis 20 garden. The Trio, formed by Christos Yerolatsitis on piano from Cyprus, Xavi Castillo on bass from Catalonia, and Karles Pérez on drums from the south of Spain, honours jazz traditions as well as contemporary influences.

The musicians are getting ready to share their sound with audiences on Tuesday. Expect music from the likes of Ahmad Jamal, Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, mixed with arrangements of jazz standards and original compositions.

Next is a performance by Midia Kalou, a recent graduate in classical singing from the Royal Northern College of Music. Her versatile musical background spans from Western Classical and Musical Theatre to Greek traditional genres like entehno and rembetiko, while her original songs blend folk influences with contemporary and indie-pop sounds.

On Friday, she will perform a blend of classical and contemporary sounds spanning songs by Natasa Bofiliou, Jensen McRae, Mariza Rizou and Lizzy McAlpine, as well as original pieces. Joining her on stage will be Pavlos Ellinas on keyboards and Themis Papadopoulos on guitar. The evening is set to highlight the next generation of young artists.

A night of blues is on the horizon as well as the Goodfellas Blues Band is set to perform on August 26. George Kalopedis, Emmanuel Vourakis, Marios Michael and Omiros Miltiadous join forces once again to fill the garden with soul, rock n roll, funk and plenty of blues tunes.

Wrapping up Technopolis 20’s August lives is an evening that pays tribute to women artists who left an indelible mark on Greek music with The Estrella Sonora, an ensemble formed in 2025 by musician and vocalist Christoulla Kyriakou to honour the songs and women who have accompanied generations.

On August 29, Kyriakou, Alexandros Michaelides on piano, Themis Papadopoulos on guitar, Neofytos Christodoulou on bouzouki and Konstantinos Kyriakou on drums will pay tribute to Marinella, Haris Alexiou, Vicky Moscholiou and other iconic Greek singers.

Da Trio

Live jazz by Cypriot Christos Yerolatsitis, Catalan Xavi Castillo and Spanish Karles Perez. August 19. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420

Midia Kalou Live

Classical and contemporary Greek music as well as originals. Performed by Midia Kalou on vocals, Pavlos Ellinas on keyboards and Themis Papadopoulos on guitar. August 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420

The Goodfellas

Local blues, soul and funk band live. August 17. Music Hall Limassol. Doors open 7pm, music at 8pm. €10. Tel: 96-002425. August 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420

Tribute to Ladies of the Greek Music Scene

By the Estrella Sonora ensemble. August 29. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420