Frederick University and Electi Consulting Ltd have successfully completed the technical implementation of the DYNAMO research project, a decentralised energy management platform designed to allow smart communities in Cyprus to trade renewable energy autonomously.

The project, which also involves the Frederick Research Center, focuses on creating cooperatives of citizens, businesses, and local authorities that work together to produce, store, distribute, and consume energy from sustainable sources.

At the heart of the DYNAMO initiative is a highly innovative feature for the Cypriot market, allowing for the creation of smart contracts through blockchain technology between households that require energy and those with a surplus.

The system utilises residential photovoltaic systems within a microgrid or community setting to facilitate these exchanges, ensuring that energy remains local and efficient.

By employing machine learning technology, the platform can provide accurate predictions of both production and consumption to optimise energy management and potentially reduce costs for “prosumers,” who both produce and consume electricity.

The developed system automates these exchanges with transparency and security, operating according to a set of pre-defined rules that govern the interactions between participants.

Currently, the project is undergoing pilot testing using real-world data on consumption and photovoltaic production from domestic producers.

The pilot phase is being executed by the members of the project consortium, led by project coordinator Electi Consulting Ltd and external partner Dr Syed Muhammad Danish.

Testing is being carried out in strict accordance with the current regulations, restrictions, and policies of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC).

All procedures and operational limits of the platform are aligned with the existing regulatory framework that governs the operation of microgrids on the island.

With the technical portion of the work finished and the pilot application nearing its conclusion, the project is moving into a final phase of evaluation, data collection, and model optimisation.

The DYNAMO project highlights new prospects for smart, collaborative, and more sustainable energy communities throughout Cyprus.

Financial support for the initiative is provided by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) with the backing of the European Union through the RESEARCH IN ENTERPRISES programme.

Key experts involved in the project include Dr Kyriacos Pavlou from Electi Consulting Ltd, Associate Professor Nicolas Christofides and Assistant Professor Achilleas Achilleos from the Frederick Research Center, and Assistant Professor Marios Lestas from the Cyprus University of Technology.

Frederick University, which has operated since 2007 following a 60-year history in education, continues to focus on academic excellence and social contribution through such research and innovation.

The university offers more than 80 programmes of study across Nicosia and Limassol, covering fields such as science, technology, engineering, letters, and the arts.

In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, the institution was ranked among the top 201 to 300 universities globally, achieving the highest score of any participating university in Cyprus for the second consecutive year.

The platform includes specialised interfaces for energy measurements, showing real-time consumption and renewable production data, as well as energy forecasting tools produced by the machine learning models.