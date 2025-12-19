The breaching of sanctions against Russia by third countries impacts the effectiveness of the measures, President Nikos Christodoulides said early on Friday after a night-long European Council session in Brussels, which spent six hours discussing the financing of Ukraine.

“We are glad that there is a special reference to the issue of purchasing equipment by Ukraine with the financial assistance of the European Union, which excludes countries like Turkey,” Christodoulides said.

He explained that “there was an agreement on a loan from the European Union, which will be given to Ukraine, and the discussion on the utilisation of Russian funds will continue at the level of the committee of permanent representatives”.

Christodoulides said issues were raised concerning “the legal clarity of such a decision and discussions will continue”, citing the EU’s October commitment to find a solution.

European Union leaders struck a deal to give Ukraine a €90 billion loan after failing to agree on using frozen Russian assets.

The president clarified that the loan would not burden the budgets or public debts of member states.

Regarding the three states that chose to opt out the guarantees on the loan, Christodoulides explained that the funds of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic “will not be used as guarantees for the loan to Ukraine”.

Christodoulides reminded that Cyprus faced a similar issue when it donated for refugees, on condition that its money did not reach Turkey, but Lebanon and Jordan.

“The legal texts will be drawn up by the committee of permanent representatives at the level of Coreper, which has to do with the defence and security issues of EU member states. This was the reference added with our intervention as well, so that this is ensured,” he added.