“Tucked away deep in the countryside of Tala in Paphos, the location of this exhibition is as much a part of the experience as the work is,” say organisers of Metaflore. With trees and nature all around, the added pleasure is a few animals on the premises too. Artists have made a special effort to display quality work in a space conducive to the overall theme of nature.

The exhibition Metaflore features the works of artists Elli Lestas and André-r Maleval as they present the lesser-known side of the life and after-life of plants. Artworks show the different life stages of plants, their appearance during ageing for example, capturing nature’s cycle in drawings and abstract forms.

“Plants are infinite, containing several diverse elements,” add organisers. “Nothing can constrain them. No definition, no classification. Through their diversity and age, they suggest a constant creation. Profusion is their only genre, and in this terra incognito, we must find ourselves.”

In the exhibition, on at Room for Art by appointment, Lestas paints and photographs the life of plants while photographer Maleval continues the exploration through the camera lens.

Metaflore

Drawing and photography exhibition. Until August. Room for Art, Tala, Paphos. By appointment. Tel: 99-039796