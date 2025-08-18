The new week will start off summery with temperatures to climb up to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees on the western and southwestern coasts and 34 degrees in the remaining coastal areas. Mountain regions will offer some relief from the heat with temperatures reaching up to 29 degrees.

Skies will remain mainly clear with a possibility of locally increased cloudiness mainly in the western areas of the island. The sea is expected to be slightly rough to rough.

Moderate winds will blow south- to northwest at three to four Beaufort and gradually increase to five Beaufort, later increasing to very strong winds at five to six Beaufort in the southwest.

During the night the weather will remain clear with periods of increased low cloud expected in the north and west. Light winds will continue to blow mainly south- to northwest at three Beaufort with local increases up to four Beaufort.

In the south and east, the sea will gradually become calm to slightly rough, while in the remaining coastal areas it will stay slightly rough to rough.

In the coming days through Thursday, temperatures will gradually rise, with clear weather persisting, although a chance of locally increased cloudiness remains.