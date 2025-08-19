August calls for sea-filled fun, carefree sun days and cultural outings. One popular destination that hosts vacationers this month is Protaras, and this week it promises an evening of live music by the sea. Several of its beach bars and music hot spots have been hosting musicians all summer long to entertain the crowds, and on Friday, two artists will perform live in front of Polyxenia Beach.

Ark Café-Bar by Polyxenia will host singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza and DJ/pianist Marios Stylianou in the early evening for a sunset performance. The event will kick off at 6pm with Marios on the DJ decks blasting groovy summer tunes, setting the mood as the sun goes down.

Then, the evening will transition into live Greek music with the soulful voice and guitar of Chrysanthi Schiza and the piano melodies of Marios. Their repertoire will span soulful Greek songs, a few pop songs with a summery flair, entechno songs, oldies but goodies and some of Chrysanthi’s original music from her first debut album Alithies.

The live music will entertain beachgoers and those heading to the bar for a sunset aperitif as Ark prepares cocktails, beverages and serves ice-cold beers. Best of all, the entrance is free.

Sunset Greek Music by the Sea

With singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza and DJ/pianist Marios Stylianou. August 22. Ark Cafe Bar, opposite Polyxenia Beach, Protaras. 6pm-9pm. Free