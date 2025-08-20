Festivals in Cyprus often celebrate music, art, and tradition, yet the Access For All Festival 2025 goes beyond entertainment. It is a celebration of inclusivity, diversity and the simple joy of coming together. Taking place this year in September with a wide programme of events, the festival is designed for everyone – all activities are free of charge and fully accessible.

Organisers explain: “We invite you to a unique festival open to everyone, featuring 3×3 basketball, Paralympic sports, theatrical performances, arts and creativity workshops, Human Library activities, educational booths, musical and artistic events, and many more activities!” The variety on offer highlights the festival’s mission to bring people of all ages and abilities together in shared experiences.

The activities will unfold at the Limassol Old Port on September 13 from 5pm to 9pm, are completely free and are adapted for people of all levels of mobility and ability.

The Human Library, in particular, is a chance to engage in meaningful dialogue, while the sports and arts events encourage both participation and appreciation. Beyond the activities, the festival is also about what it represents: “a celebration that promotes diversity, social equality and inclusion,” say organisers.

In a society where differences can sometimes divide, Access For All sets out to remind the public of the strength that comes when communities unite. Whether through sport, art, or conversation, the festival’s essence is the same: connection.

“The Access For All Festival 2025 is a celebration that promotes diversity, social equality, and inclusion,” conclude the organisers. “Join us to celebrate together the power of inclusion!”

Access For All Festival 2025

One-day festival. September 13. Old Port, Limassol. 5pm-9pm. Free. Tel: 99-553975, 22-610711