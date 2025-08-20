Eight people were arrested in Larnaca on Tuesday for illegally employing seven construction workers, police said on Wednesday.

“An investigation was carried out by the police and the labour ministry at 9.30am on Tuesday, when it was found that seven third-country nationals were illegally employed in a construction site,” police said.

It was later found that two out of the seven workers were staying in Cyprus illegally.

One of the three employers was arrested, while two others were called to the police station.

Eight notices were issued to pay a fine totaling €41,050.