Netflix on Wednesday released the new season of UK reality show Love is Blind, in which participating couples were sent to a pre-marriage honeymoon at the Cap St George Hotel and Resort in Peyia.

“It’s the island of love,” presenter Emma Willis says standing on the seashore, before the camera zooms out to present viewers the beauty of the supposedly protected area with its unique flora and fauna.

The reality dating show, in which 15 women and 15 men date one another in a blind date setting in so-called ‘pods’ and only ever meet in person once engaged, sends its participants on a couples’ holiday.

This is the first time they have the chance to spend time together and see if they have chemistry in person, Netflix says. This time, the participants went on their pre-marriage honeymoon in Cyprus.

“This is like a dream,” says contestant Ashleigh staring at the view from her and possibly soon-to-be husband Billy’s hotel room at the resort.

Couple Kal and Sarover are seen talking in in the pool of their hotel, with the backdrop of the sea when Kal tells her that she actually isn’t his type – but that he is glad to be with her anyway – as the sun sets.

Later, the scene shifts to shots of Cyprus, with the background music featuring lyrics like “Feels like I’m in paradise”.

British production company CPL did Cyprus justice in how they showcased the beauty of the island, creating a suitable setting for the couples to take their romance a step further.

Cyprus’ close association with the goddess Aphrodite has made the island an increasingly popular location for international production companies shooting romance reality soaps in particular.

In the past two years, the island welcomed filming crews arriving from the UK (Love Is Blind, Love Rat, The Only Way Is Essex), Denmark (Roast On The Coast) and Sweden (Love Is Blind).

In 2024, parts of the Swedish edition of Love is Blind released in 2024 were filmed at the Atlantis Gardens Resort in Mazotos in the Larnaca area.