A 36-year-old man wanted in Poland in connection with a kidnapping was arrested on Tuesday at Paphos airport on arrival from another European country.

He man was placed in custody to facilitate extradition procedures.

The police said a Polish court had sentenced him to one year in prison in October 2020 after finding him guilty of kidnapping and illegal detention. The crimes had been committed in Poland.

The Polish authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for the man.

He arrived at Paphos airport just before 2.30pm on Tuesday. The warrant appeared during passport control.