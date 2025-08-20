A 48-year-old man who stabbed his father to death last month was on Wednesday re-arrested after having spent almost six weeks hospitalised at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital following the murder.

According to the police, the man was re-arrested and then brought before a court, where he was handed a two-day remand.

Eighty-year-old Georgios Hadjigeorgiou was stabbed to death in the early hours of July 9, with his son having stabbed him nine times before calling the police at around 4.15am that morning.

The son had told the police during that call that he had “injured” his father “with a knife”.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hadjigeorgiou unconscious in a chair and bleeding, and also found a knife near him.

It had been reported that prior to the murder, the 80-year-old had been asleep in an armchair in his ground floor flat. His son, who lives on the first floor, had gone downstairs and stabbed him to death.

The 80-year-old’s wife, who is also the 48-year-old’s mother, was asleep in an adjacent room when the murder took place.