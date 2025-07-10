The 80-year-old man who was murdered in his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning had been stabbed nine times, the police said on Thursday.

Announcing the results of an autopsy on the man, who had been named on Wednesday afternoon as Georgios Hadjigeorgiou, the police said his death “was caused by internal bleeding as a result of injury with the knife”.

The autopsy was performed by forensic pathologist Nikolas Charalambous.

The man’s 47-year-old son had, according to the police, verbally admitted to the murder, with the police saying that they had received a telephone call at around 4.15am on Wednesday from him.

Related Articles • Son murders 80-year-old father

He had told them during that call that he had “injured” his father “with a knife”.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 80-year-old unconscious in a chair and bleeding, and also found a knife near him.

The 47-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, and was later hospitalised at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital following a psychiatric evaluation.

It had been reported that prior to the murder, the 80-year-old had been asleep in an armchair in his ground floor flat. His son, who lives on the first floor, had gone downstairs and stabbed him to death.

The 80-year-old’s wife, who is also the 47-year-old’s mother, was asleep in an adjacent room when the murder took place.