Summer nights in Cyprus call for cinema under the stars, and Peristerona’s Youth is keeping the tradition alive with the 3rd Peristerona Open-Air Cinema event. For two evenings in August, the old O.X.EN. football pitch will be transformed into an outdoor screening space, inviting audiences to gather with friends, relax, and enjoy films in the warm night air. Admission, as always, is free.

“Bring good company and good vibes,” say organisers, as they prepare a programme that combines international favourites, beloved classics, and a touch of live music.

On Friday, the evening begins at 7.30pm with Pixar’s animated hit Cars (2006), a family-friendly film full of heart and humour. At 9.30pm, the screen shifts to Wes Anderson’s award-winning comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), known for its quirky characters and vibrant visual style.

The following night, Saturday, opens at 7.30pm with a dose of nostalgia: the classic Greek musical comedy Mia Kyria sta Bouzoukia (1968). Then, instead of another film, the evening closes with something special – a live musical tribute to Greek cinema, performed by Andreas Giannaras on bouzouki, Angelos Cheipeloglou on guitar, Paris Paraschos on voice and guitar, and Marina Verzanli on vocals.

Blending film, music and community spirit, the Peristerona Open-Air Cinema is more than just a movie night – it’s a celebration of summer evenings, shared laughter and the simple magic of watching stories unfold beneath the stars.

Peristerona Open-Air Cinema

Two nights of screenings and live music. August 22-23. Old O.X.EN. football pitch, Peristerona. Free