The Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence (CoE) this week announced the launch of Space BIC, a specialised business incubation centre to support space-based entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

According to the announcement, the first call for applications is open until October 15, 2025.

Operated by the Eratosthenes CoE with the support and funding of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the incubator is designed to empower startups and entrepreneurs using satellite data, space technologies or geoinformation services to meet societal and market-driven needs.

The centre explained that each selected participant or team will be eligible for up to €50,000 in non-equity de minimis support to develop prototypes, validate technologies and scale innovations.

The incubation period runs for 24 months and will include two cycles, with the second to be announced in mid-2026.

Support will be tailored to the stage of each participant’s business and incubation plan.

It may include workspace, access to infrastructure and equipment, expert mentoring, technological guidance, market access, funding opportunities, open innovation collaboration and assistance with R&D projects.

Eligible applicants are companies established within the past five years, as well as teams or individuals who have or will create a company in Cyprus, provided they can demonstrate relevance to the space sector and a viable business model.

The announcement also underlined that the space economy is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic frontiers of innovation, with applications across agriculture, environmental monitoring, security and smart mobility.

Space BIC, it said, will enable Cyprus and the region to play an active role in this global transformation, by supporting ventures that deliver real-world solutions through space-enabled technologies.

In addition, the call is framed as an invitation to co-create a space innovation ecosystem, with engagement welcomed from government, research, educational and private organisations.

The Eratosthenes CoE also expressed its appreciation to the Deputy Ministry for its collaboration and support.

The centre itself was established through the ‘Excelsior’ project, a Horizon 2020 Widespread Teaming Phase 2 initiative funded by the European Union, the government of Cyprus through the directorate general for European Programmes, coordination and development, and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

Applications can be submitted here.

Further information is available via [email protected] or +357 25002908.