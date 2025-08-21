Nicosia’s cultural scene just keeps on growing. Festivals, theatrical productions, bazaars, parties, concerts and exhibitions are added to the agenda every week – we are keeping track. Adding to this is a brand-new festival that will launch in September, which aspires to become an annual institution.

The historical centre of the city will welcome the Nicosia Walls Fest 2025 this September 27-30, transforming D’Avila Moat into a music and art hub. Across the festival’s four days, a series of live music performances from top singers from the Greek and Cypriot music scene will entertain the crowds.

And it is not just music shows that the Nicosia Walls Fest will bring but also street food, art, local gastronomy and culture and some surprises. Of course, the evening concerts will be the stars of the show. Four live acts have been announced as the organisers reveal the festival’s agenda bit by bit.

Opening the festival will be the renowned Greek pop star Marina Satti on Saturday, September 27. Then, another singer who represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest will step onto the festival stage – Klavdia.

The vocalist will bring her blend of pop, soul and storytelling to Nicosia on September 28 before Giannis Kotsiras and Nikos Portokaloglou perform live on September 29. The singers are two of Greece’s most iconic voices who will present their unique Greek folk, rock and entechno style for an exhilarating performance.

Ioulia Kallimani will also perform at Nicosia Walls Fest 2025, on September 30, filling the air with heartfelt ballads to fearless performances, capturing the spirit of the festival.

1st Nicosia Walls Fest 2025

Four nights of music, street food, art and move. September 27-30. D’Avila Moat, Nicosia. [email protected]. Tel: 94-618538