Campaigns to collect new and used school supplies have begun, organised by the Nicosia, Paphos and Akamas municipalities.

The campaigns, announced on Thursday, act as a response to the rising costs of school supplies and the stress which the preparation for the new academic year creates for parents.

People are invited to participate in collecting new or used school essentials in excellent condition, such as backpacks, pencil cases and stationery.

The Akamas mayor, Marinos Lambrou stated that “there are approximately 15 families who receive coupons to purchase essential school supplies, and this initiative aims to address their financial burdens.”

Additionally, Paphos’ social welfare committee chairwoman, Mariella Theophanous, said that in 2024, used winter jackets were collected, and this initiative will continue for this academic year.

“A meeting will take place after the holidays to discuss support for primary students in need,” Theophanous said.

The campaign began on Wednesday and will continue until August 27, not including the weekend, between 8.30am to 2.30pm.

For Nicosia, supplies will be collected at the old Pallouriotissa market, 7 Agios Andreou Street, 1048.

For the Aglandjia district, at the former Aglandjia Town Hall, 8 Aikaterini Kornaro Street, 2108.

For the Engomi district, at 42 Kyriakou Matsi Avenue, 2409.

For the Ayios Dhometios district, at the Former Youth Information Centre, 20 Ayios Georgios Street, 2369.

Within the walls of Nicosia, at the Nicosia Town Hall, 11 Eptanisou Street, 1016.

For further information, people are asked to call 22797000.