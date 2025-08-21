Thursday’s weather will be mainly fine with clouds over the mountains in the afternoon and temperatures reaching 40C inland.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for high temperatures, valid from noon till 5pm.

Winds will be initially a gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, turning later to a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 40C inland, 34C along the coast and 32C in the highest mountains.

Thursday night will be clear with low clouds and fine mist forming along the coast before dawn.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22C inland, 24C along the coast and 21C in the highest mountains.

The weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine with a slight rise in temperatures on Saturday.