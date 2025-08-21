Three men, aged 32, 29 and 26, have been referred to stand trial before the Larnaca criminal court on September 23 in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of a 22-year-old man in Kofinou on the night of Thursday, August 14.

Police filed the case on Thursday at the Larnaca district court, which ordered that the suspects be tried directly before the criminal court.

Until the start of proceedings, all three will remain in custody.

According to the police, the case began on the evening of Wednesday, August 13, when two fellow nationals of the victim reported his abduction.

The 22-year-old, who resides at the Kofinou migrant reception centre, had received a phone call that evening arranging a meeting.

He met with three men outside the reception centre and entered their vehicle. Around 30 minutes later, friends of the 22-year-old reported to police that they had been unable to contact him and feared he had been kidnapped, as his mobile phone was switched off.

At about 10.30pm the same night, the victim managed to call his friends, telling them he had been abducted but later released near the Kofinou flyover.

He was taken to Kofinou police station where officers noted he had abrasions on his face and neck. He was then transferred to the A&E department at Larnaca general hospital, where the injuries were confirmed.

The young man later gave a written statement to police, based on which arrest warrants were issued against the three suspects, who were subsequently taken into custody.

Police said that, according to the victim’s testimony, there appear to have been prior disputes, potentially of a financial nature, between him and the suspects.