ASBISc Enterprises Plc has announced estimated consolidated revenues for July 2025, reporting a significant year-on-year increase.

According to the company, which is more commonly referred to as ASBIS, estimated consolidated revenues for July amounted to approximately $281 million.

This represents a 26 per cent rise compared with July 2024, when revenues stood at $223 million.

The company said the figures are based on the best available estimates prepared by the board and could differ slightly from the final data.

The disclosure was made on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), as part of the company’s ongoing decision to publish monthly revenue estimates.