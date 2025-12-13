A 23-year-old Syrian national, identified as Abdul Kader Almfalani, currently serving a sentence at Nicosia central prison, has died, police confirmed on Saturday.

He was reportedly due to be released within a few days.

Officers were informed at around 2.15am by the prison authorities that Almfalani had been found in his cell without any signs of life.

He was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nicosia CID officers attended the scene, carried out examinations and collected evidence for scientific analysis.

Justice Minister Constantinos Fitiris also visited the prison and received a briefing on the incident.

The exact cause of Almfalani’s death will be determined by a post-mortem scheduled for 3.30pm on Saturday. It will be conducted by doctors Markella Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.