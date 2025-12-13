The Nicosia International Festival 2025 hosts for the second time the young and gifted pianist Anna Avramidou. Anna returns this time with the aura of an artistically mature and internationally acclaimed artist on Tuesday at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

Her recital will be a musical journey from classicism to impressionism, infused with the passion and virtuosity that define her. The programme includes works by: J Haydn – Sonata in C major, Hob XVI 48, L Beethoven – Sonata No.4 op.7 in E flat major, C Debussy – Three Preludes, R. Schumann – Carnaval op.9.

Born in 2008 in Cyprus, Anna has had an impressive career despite her young years. She has already received distinctions in international competitions and festivals across Europe and the United States and this year she won with distinctions at the Cooper Competition 2025.

Since the age of 14, she has been studying at The Purcell School for Young Musicians under Tessa Nicholson. Since then she has continued to count wins, including the Grand Prix at the International Franz Liszt Competition (Weimar), the Young Critic Award at the Clara Haskil Competition.

At 17 she also collaborated with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Commandaria Orchestra, the Limassol Municipal Symphony Orchestra, the Thessaloniki State Orchestra and the Cleveland Orchestra. This time, she will be taking the stage solo, offering Nicosia International Festival audiences a charming evening of music before the year ends.

Anna Avramidou

Piano recital by young Cypriot musician. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. December 16. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10-25. Tel: 22-797979. www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/festival/nicosia-international-festival-2025/