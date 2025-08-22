Production in the construction sector recorded a monthly decline across the euro area and the European Union in June, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

Seasonally adjusted figures show that production fell by 0.8 per cent in the euro area and by 0.5 per cent in the EU compared with May 2025.

This comes after a sharper contraction in May, when production dropped by 2.1 per cent in the euro area and by 1.9 per cent in the EU.

On an annual basis, however, construction activity was higher.

Compared with June 2024, production in construction rose by 1.7 per cent in the euro area and by 1.9 per cent in the EU.

Breaking down the monthly changes by sector, construction of buildings in the euro area decreased by 1.8 per cent.

Civil engineering activity increased by 0.5 per cent, while specialised construction activities saw a smaller decline of 0.2 per cent.

In the wider EU, construction of buildings dropped by 1.6 per cent.

Civil engineering contracted slightly by 0.1 per cent, but specialised construction activities rose by 0.3 per cent.

Among the member states for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Spain, down 5.6 per cent, Hungary, down 5.3 per cent, and Slovenia, down 3.7 per cent.

The strongest gains were seen in Slovakia, up 5.3 per cent, Romania, up 4.5 per cent, and Poland, up 3.2 per cent.

Looking at the annual changes by sector, production in construction in the euro area increased by 3.3 per cent for buildings.

Civil engineering grew by 2.9 per cent, while specialised construction activities rose by 0.9 per cent.

In the EU, the corresponding annual increases were 3.9 per cent for buildings, 1.3 per cent for civil engineering, and 1.5 per cent for specialised activities.

Spain led the annual increases, with production surging by 31.4 per cent, followed by Czechia with a rise of 14.0 per cent and Slovakia with 9.8 per cent.

Conversely, some member states posted declines, including France, down 5.1 per cent, Austria, down 5.0 per cent, Germany, down 2.5 per cent, and Sweden, down 0.3 per cent.