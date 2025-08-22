The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has launched a tender for hotel rooms in Nicosia to accommodate thousands of delegates expected during Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of Europe from January to June 2026, when more than 250 meetings will take place across the island.

According to the notice published on the Electronic Procurement System, the estimated value is set at €165,000 excluding VAT for 32,896 overnight stays, with the cost borne by the contracting authority. Including additional options, the total estimated value rises to €195,000.

Bids are open until September 3, 2025 at 11 a.m.

The announcement of eight different competitions to cover accommodation needs across Nicosia and the other districts was also confirmed by Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Rauna during the Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) general assembly.

She described the presidency as of “decisive and strategic importance” for Cyprus’ international image and noted that more than 250 meetings are scheduled across all districts, with over 30,000 delegates expected.

Rauna said that tourism, as a central pillar of the Cypriot economy, will feature prominently in the six-month agenda.

She highlighted that, for the first time, the EU has appointed a commissioner responsible for tourism, marking “a new era for the sector at European level.”

Consultations are already under way on a revised European Tourism Agenda 2030 and a new strategy, which she said will introduce more targeted measures to promote a competitive, sustainable and inclusive model.

She added that Cyprus will use its presidency to promote policies that strengthen the sector’s resilience and sustainability, with a focus on SMEs, rural destinations and environmental protection.

“Special emphasis will be placed on the green and digital transition, sustainable connectivity, as well as strengthening skills and innovation across the tourism workforce,” Rauna noted. An informal meeting of EU tourism ministers is planned in Cyprus in June 2026.

Under the tender terms, the selected contractor will be required to reserve rooms for each conference during the six-month presidency.

The Deputy Ministry will cover the cost of single-use accommodation with breakfast, and in some cases double-use rooms for agreed overnight stays.

Delegates will pay for any additional costs such as meals beyond breakfast, double-use surcharges, laundry or minibar use.

The documents clarify that delegates whose accommodation is not covered by the ministry will be free to choose their own hotel, either from a list provided or at a property of their own preference.

A deposit equal to the first night’s stay will be required, non-refundable if cancelled within five days of arrival. In the event a conference is cancelled, no compensation will be paid to the contractor.

To ensure fair pricing, the contractor will be obliged not to advertise or offer rooms during the relevant dates at rates lower than those agreed, either directly or via third-party providers such as tour operators or online platforms.

The hotel must also display conference information in the lobby, provide free Wi-Fi in public areas, and facilitate registration desks for delegates. A completion report will be required by July 15, 2026.

The contract will run until June 30, 2026, with the reporting period extending two weeks beyond.

Hotels without a valid operating licence under the 2019–2025 law will need to secure certification from the Deputy Ministry by September 29, 2025. Failure to do so could result in termination of the contract.