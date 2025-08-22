A tour bus rolled over after leaving the roadway of a major highway in western New York, causing multiple fatalities and injuries, including children, the New York State Police said on Friday.

An unidentified state trooper told reporters near the crash site that some passengers were still trapped in the wreckage and rescues were underway. He said some passengers were ejected from the bus when it rolled.

The police were in contact with the bus operator, which was not immediately identified.

The accident took place on Interstate 90, which forms part of the New York Thruway, in Pembroke, New York, about 30 miles east of Buffalo.