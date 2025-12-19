Innovate UK, in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), is organising business-to-business (B2B) meetings during the Futurebuild 2026 Construction Sector Exhibition in London from March 3 to March 5, 2026.

According to the announcement, shared by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), this will enable participants to identify potential partners for cooperation among industry experts from the United Kingdom and other countries.

The B2B meetings will be conducted in-person on March 3, 2026, at the event venue, which is Halls S2-S4, Excel London, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL, United Kingdom.

Online meetings will then follow on March 4 and March 5, 2026, via the B2Match platform.

Companies and professionals active in the construction sector and related fields are invited to participate in the B2B meetings.

Relevant fields include sustainable construction materials, development of advanced manufacturing processes, green innovation, circular economy, renewable energy sources, smart energy solutions, resource efficiency & circularity, and urban development and resilient infrastructure.

Interested participants must register through the official platform and create their business profile.

Participation in the B2B meetings is free of charge.

Once registered, participants can browse the published list of attendees, identify potential partners, and send meeting requests.