Bursting with local flavour, several traditional festivals are coming up in early September, continuing to fill our weekends with exciting road trips. Alonia in Palodia village will come to life with the 8th Cypriot Theatre Festival which will take place from September 1 to 7.

The village will host daily performances, starting at 8.30pm, which will shine a light on how life was in Cyprus in the old days and how contemporary life is today. With a touch of satire and humour, the performances will stir up all sorts of emotions and keep theatre in Cyprus alive. Entrance to the plays is free and the venue will sell snacks and drinks.

On September 5, Potami village will put on a rather sweet occasion as it hosts its annual Honey Pie Festival (Choros tis Pittas tou Meliou). The former primary school of the village will host live music and traditional dancing performances and of course, honey-drenched pies made locally.

The event begins at 8pm and its €20 entrance includes a rich food buffet, Cypriot drinks, live entertainment and honey pies for all. Also starting on September 5 is the 8th Folk Festival by the Vasilitzia Folklore Group.

The three-day festival makes a dynamic comeback for its 2025 edition with participants from Cyprus, Spain and Poland. On the first evening, performances will be held at the Konstantinio Municipal Park in Athienou, then at the Finikoudes stages in Larnaca on September 6 and on the final night at the Mathiati Municipal Park. Three special nights with dance traditions from around Europe await, all commencing at 8pm.

8th Cypriot Theatre Festival

Rural theatre performances. September 1-7. Alonia tis Palodias, Limassol district. 8.30pm. In Greek. Free. Tel: 25-775800

Honey Pie Festival

Traditional festival with food, drink and live entertainment. September 5. Potami village. 8pm. €20 for adults, €10 for children aged 6-12. Tel: 97-603473

8th Folk Festival

With participations from Cyprus, Spain and Poland. September 5-7. In Athienou, Larnaca and Mathiatis. 8pm. Free. www.vasilitzia.org.cy