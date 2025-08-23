Record signing Dango Ouattara scored on his debut as Brentford beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home to take their first points of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the West Londoners a week ago for a reported 42 million pounds ($56.8 million), opened his account in the 12th minute after a toe-poke at goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rebounded back for him to tuck away.

The victory continued Brentford’s proud record of never having lost their first home game of a top-flight season in 10 campaigns.

It was also a first win for new Brentford manager Keith Andrews who replaced Thomas Frank, now in charge at Tottenham Hotspur, in June. Brentford lost their opening game 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, a deflected Marcus Tavernier strike was enough to earn Bournemouth their first Premier League win of the season and condemn 10-man Wolves to a second straight defeat.

Burnley didn’t win at home in the Premier League during the 2023-24 season until December. It was their eighth match at Turf Moor that campaign. In 2025-26, they’ve done it at the first time of asking with a 2-0 win over Sunderland .