A shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza, part of the Amalthea project, is scheduled to arrive later this evening and is expected to be unloaded on Monday morning, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The aid, weighing 1,200 tons, will be received by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) before being transferred to the World Central Kitchen organisation for distribution.

The shipment, which left the port of Limassol on August 18, is part of the United Nations mechanism UN-2720 and coordinated through UNOPS, with World Central Kitchen as the final contractor and distributor. The entire operation is carried out under the UN delivery mechanism.

Once the shipment arrives at the Ashdod port, it will be transported to Gaza for distribution, without any additional security checks at the point of arrival, as per the arrangements made earlier. The MFA had confirmed these plans on August 18.

This significant delivery is expected to provide crucial assistance to those affected in Gaza, showcasing Cyprus’ continued role in supporting humanitarian efforts in the region.