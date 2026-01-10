Business & economy wrap-up from the day before

Cyprus house prices edged higher year-on-year but fell on a quarterly basis in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a cooling domestic market even as housing costs across the European Union continued to rise, according to the latest data from both Eurostat and Cystat.

In Cyprus, the House Price Index for the third quarter of 2025 stood at 146.86 units, based on 2015 as the reference year, according to a preliminary estimate by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, house prices in Cyprus declined by 0.3 per cent, while on an annual basis they increased marginally by 0.1 per cent.

This modest annual rise came after stronger increases earlier in the year, with Cyprus recording 4.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.7 per cent in the second quarter.

Cyprus recorded nearly 2 million guest nights in short-term rentals during the second quarter of 2025, according to Eurostat, highlighting continued growth in platform-based tourism across the European Union.

Eurostat reported that guests spent 398.1 million nights across the EU in short-term rental accommodation between July and September 2025, with bookings made through platforms such as Airbnb, Booking and Expedia.

The statistical office reported that the total number of guest nights in the third quarter of 2025 rose by 8.7 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Compared with the third quarter of 2023, guest nights increased by a strong 28.2 per cent across the EU.

Cyprus recorded a trade deficit of €7.28 billion during the first eleven months of 2025, as imports continued to outweigh exports, according to provisional figures released by the state statistical service (Cystat).

Total imports of goods in November 2025 stood at €1.04bn, down from €1.16bn in November 2024, reflecting a decrease of 10.6 per cent.

Imports from other EU member states amounted to €595.70 million, while imports from third countries reached €442.70 million, compared with €657.50 million and €503.90 million respectively in November 2024.

Imports during November 2025 included the transfer of economic ownership of vessels valued at €10.00mn, significantly lower than the €138.70mn recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Retail trade volumes in Cyprus recorded the strongest annual growth in the EU in November 2025, as consumer spending accelerated on the island, while monthly gains across Europe remained modest, according to Eurostat.

Across the European Union and the euro area, seasonally adjusted retail trade volume increased by 0.2 per cent in November 2025 compared with October 2025.

In October 2025, retail trade volumes had grown by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.2 per cent in the EU.

On an annual basis, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index rose by 2.3 per cent in both the euro area and the EU in November 2025 compared with November 2024.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced changes to the composition and weightings of its main indices, as EUROBANK S.A. joins key benchmarks and weight caps are adjusted to reflect updated market data.

The exchange said the changes were made under Rule 2.2 of the Ground Rules for the Management of the CSE Indices, based on data applicable on January 8, 2026.

The share of “EUROBANK S.A.” has been added to the compositions of both the CSE General Index and the CSE Main Market Index, with a weight coefficient of 67 per cent.

For the CSE General Index, shares whose weight exceeds 25 per cent of the index total will be capped at that level.

The priorities of Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the shipping sector were discussed this week during a meeting between the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) and President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace.

According to a statement, the Union’s delegation, led by president Polys V. Hajioannou and vice president Andreas Hadjiyiannis, met the President in the context of Cyprus assuming the EU Council Presidency, using the opportunity to exchange views on issues of strategic importance for Cypriot shipping.

At the centre of the discussion was the role the Presidency can play in strengthening the institutional and international standing of the sector, particularly at a time when shipping is increasingly recognised as critical to Europe’s economic stability.

Cyprus contributed to another solid year for Greek retailer Jumbo Group in 2025, as the company reported full-year sales growth of 7.22 per cent despite significant supply-chain disruptions in Greece and internationally.

For most of the year, performance remained strong. Over the January–November period, group sales were running at close to 8 per cent year on year, underlining steady consumer demand across its core markets, including Cyprus.

That trend, however, eased in December, traditionally the most critical month for the sector. Growth for the month slowed to 4.14 per cent year on year, almost half the pace recorded over the year as a whole.

The deviation from the annual average was largely attributed to supply-chain disruptions during the holiday period, stemming from widely reported road network blockades.

As Cyprus takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Oceana is urging the island nation to secure decades of progress on rebuilding fisheries and to pursue ocean health as a strategic pillar for EU security, climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organisation focused solely on ocean conservation, using science-based campaigns to influence policy and protect marine life.

Since its founding in 2001, it has worked to rebuild ocean abundance by fighting overfishing, reducing plastic pollution, and preserving critical habitats around the globe.

In its statement, Oceana said the first semester of 2026 will be decisive in preserving effective fisheries legislation and in drafting a coherent framework that protects the ocean and the communities that depend on it.

As an island nation in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is being called upon to steer the Union towards what the organisation described as an unequivocal strategic direction, a restored ocean that strengthens Europe’s security by providing food, employment and resilience against the climate crisis.

Cyprus recorded a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate below the EU average in November 2025, according to Eurostat data, reflecting relatively favourable labour market conditions compared with the wider bloc.

The unemployment rate in Cyprus stood at 4.3 per cent in November, corresponding to around 23,000 people, marking a slight increase from October, when unemployment was recorded at 4.2 per cent or approximately 22,000 people.

Across the European Union, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November remained unchanged at 6.0 per cent compared with October.

In the 21-country eurozone, unemployment also held steady at 6.3 per cent in November, showing no change from the previous month.

The highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the EU’s 27 member states in November was recorded in Spain at 10.4 per cent.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has extended the deadline for regulated entities to submit vital information regarding the AMLA Regulation to January 12, 2026, while simultaneously launching a new clarifications portal to assist firms with the reporting process.

Following the initial guidance issued on December 31, 2025, the regulator informed firms that a specific clarifications section has been published and is now accessible to the public.

This section has been established following queries received from regulated entities and aims to provide further guidance based on the questions submitted by industry participants.

Regulated entities were initially asked to consult this document and to continue submitting any questions to the dedicated risk statistics email address until January 8, 2026.

CySEC subsequently informed regulated entities that the deadline for the submission of the form has been extended to Monday, January 12, 2026, at the latest.

The independent power transmission operator (Admie) took part in the Eastern Mediterranean regional meeting of the association of Mediterranean transmission system operators (Med-TSO), held in Amman, Jordan.

According to an announcement following the meeting, discussions turned to the next steps for strengthening electricity interconnectivity across the Mediterranean.

The Greek operator was represented by its director of International Relations and vice president of Med-TSO, Theodoros Tsakiris, who outlined Admie’s role in shaping the Mediterranean Master Plan under the TEASIMED 2 programme.

The plan, with time horizons extending to 2030 and 2040, maps out key interconnection projects that Admie is either implementing, supporting or planning.

Cyprus recorded one of the sharpest monthly declines in industrial producer prices in November 2025, according to a report by Eurostat.

According to Eurostat’s first estimates, industrial producer prices in Cyprus fell by 0.8 per cent in November compared with October 2025, placing the country among the member states with the steepest monthly decreases.

Across the euro area, industrial producer prices rose by 0.5 per cent month on month in November, while prices in the European Union as a whole increased by 0.6 per cent.

This followed more modest increases of 0.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU in October 2025.

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices in November 2025 were lower than a year earlier, declining by 1.7 per cent in the euro area and by 1.3 per cent across the EU.